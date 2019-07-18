Frisco police continue to investigate a crash that killed a man July 12 in the 8400 block of Dallas Parkway.
According to Frisco police, a black two-door Scion was traveling south on Dallas Parkway around 12:54 p.m. when it collided with the rear of a cement truck.
The passenger, later identified as 21-year-old Diego Campos Medina from Venezuela, died at the scene. The driver, 21-year-old Deivy Duque Galindez of Little Elm, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to a GoFundMe page set up for Medina's family, Medina and his family moved with his family from Venezuela to the United States because of the “ difficult situation his home country is facing.”
“He lived in Miami, Florida for a year and a half with his mother,” the page stated. “He then decided to expand his horizons and moved to Dallas, Texas where he lived for six months. He was a committed, hard worker and full of love towards his family and friends.”
The page stated Medina and Galindez were headed to a local mall at the time of the crash.
Officer Grant Cottingham said it's unclear what caused the crash.
“While no drugs or alcohol are believed to be involved, the cause of the crash remains under investigation,” Cottingham said. “Charges, if any are to be filed, are undetermined at this time.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
To donate to the family, go to gofundme.com/ayuda-para-la-familia-de-diego-campos-medina.
