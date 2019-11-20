Frisco police identified the man who was killed Nov. 15 in a single-vehicle crash as Ravi Shrestha of Humble, Texas.
According to police, Shrestha, 30, was driving north on Preston Road around 10:45 p.m. before veering across the southbound lanes. His vehicle then left the roadway and overturned in the Panther Creek reserve, just north of Eldorado Parkway.
Once first responders arrived they were able to free Shrestha from the car and began performing life-saving efforts, according to a press release issued by the Frisco Police Department. The driver was then transported by Frisco EMS to a nearby hospital where he later died.
According to the release, no other occupants or victims were discovered, and it’s believed Shrestha was the only one in the car.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
