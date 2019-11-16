A man was killed late Friday when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and was submerged in a creek.
No one else was injured in the single-vehicle crash.
Just after 10:45 p.m. the Frisco Police Department and the Frisco Fire Department responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash approximately one quarter-mile north of the intersection of Preston Road and Eldorado Parkway. Officers located a vehicle upside-down in the Panther Creek relief.
Officers were able to get to the vehicle in the creek and free the adult male driver to begin life-saving efforts.
The driver was then transported by Frisco EMS to a nearby hospital where he later died. The Frisco Fire Department Rescue Company responded and no other occupants or victims were located; it is believed the driver was the sole-occupant.
The preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Preston and then veered across the southbound lanes before leaving the roadway and going into the creek. The driver’s identity is not being released at this time, pending notification of next-of-kin.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.