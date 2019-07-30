Ronnie Barnard Hill, the Frisco resident who was involved in a 2017 vehicle crash with Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott in Frisco, has filed an amended lawsuit against Elliott and the team for $20 million, accusing the Cowboys of interfering with a police investigation.
Frisco police on Tuesday denied the accusation.
The crash occurred Jan. 11, 2017, four days before the Cowboys playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, at the intersection of Dallas Parkway and Gaylord Parkway.
According to the lawsuit Elliott, who was driving a GMC Yukon, ran a red light and struck Hill's BMW 750 sedan, causing $30,000 in damage. The suit states neither vehicle could be driven because of the impact.
The suit states Elliott admitted fault and that Frisco police who arrived on scene agreed.
The suit claims Gary Brown, the team's running backs coach, was at the scene and told Elliott to go get checked out and “we will take care of everything.”
“If anyone had actually reported the impact of the accident and had Elliott been examined he would have most likely been placed on concussion protocol and out for the Dallas Cowboys upcoming playoff game,” the suit states. “Upon information and belief, the Dallas Cowboys conspired with the Frisco Police Department to cover up the severity of the accident to assure that Elliott's health would not be placed in question before their playoff game.”
Tuesday, Frisco police released a statement that reads, “This allegation is false. Both parties to the crash were offered medical attention and both refused. Emergency medical services were not requested by either party. Neither party was treated or transported.”
The suit claims Hill has suffered serious and permanent personal injuries and damages “as a result of (the) defendants' negligence.”
The suit claims Elliott is negligent as it relates to his driving at that time, and it states the Cowboys are negligent because they “knew or should have known Elliott was an incompetent and/or reckless driver.”
The suit states Hill suffered injury, pain, mental anguish, loss of earning capacity, physical impairment and more.
