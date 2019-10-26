On Nov. 15 the Business Council for the Arts will name James Mason the winner of Outstanding Leadership Arts Alumnus at the 2019 Obelisk Awards.
The award recognizes Mason for his exceptional board leadership and commitment to developing a vibrant arts and cultural community in North Texas.
The Business Council for the Arts Obelisk Awards honors the collaboration of businesses, art patrons and artists for their passion and community outreach, making the region the fifth largest arts economy with 1.5 billion in economic growth.
Each year a limited number of business professionals and individuals are selected for the Leadership Arts Institute (LAI), a prominent leadership program within the Business Council for the Arts that trains the next generation of leaders in the art community.
An alumni of the LAI program, Mason has been active in the North Texas art community. As a board member for the Business Council for the Arts Screening Committee, Children’s Chorus of Greater Dallas, and North Texas Performing Arts, Mason’s fundraising efforts and leadership have made a lasting impact.
Nominated by Dragonfly Studio Creations, he is the first Leadership Arts Alumni individual in Frisco to win this prestigious Obelisk award.
“He leads by example. His commitment to success is not about him; it is about creating something that is unique, special, and sustainable for the people who are investing their time and talent into an organization,” said Megan Heber, executive director at Children’s Chorus of Greater Dallas. “I can think of no one else I would recommend more highly for this distinguished award.”
Obelisk honorees are nominated by businesses and art organizations for exemplary efforts in cultivating business and arts partnerships. The luncheon honoring Mason and all other honorees will be held at noon at Fairmont Dallas.
