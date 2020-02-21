Patrick Rohan, FACHE, has been named chief executive officer (CEO) for Medical City Frisco, effective March 1.
Since 2017, Rohan has served as the chief operating officer (COO) for both Medical City Plano and Medical City Frisco.
“For the past three years, Patrick has been instrumental in Medical City Frisco’s successful expansion to meet the growing healthcare needs of this dynamic community,” says Carlton Ulmer, CEO of Medical City Plano. “His strategic leadership as a hospital administrator directly correlates to safe, quality and compassionate care.”
Since joining Medical City Plano and Medical City Frisco, Rohan has overseen the expansion of services at Medical City Frisco, including the introduction of a spine surgery program and comprehensive women’s and maternity services. The facility is currently undergoing a $54 million medical office building and ambulatory surgery center project, part of a major capital investment initiative of more than $1.8 billion spent or committed over four years across the Medical City Healthcare system.
Rohan brings ten years of healthcare experience to his new role. Prior to Medical City Healthcare, he served as COO and interim CEO at HCA Healthcare’s Plantation General Hospital in Plantation, Florida, where he oversaw plans for a new $256 million hospital. Rohan also worked with several other Florida-based hospitals, including Kendall Regional Medical Center, JFK Medical Center, and Columbia Hospital.
“Patrick has a proven record of operational leadership with a dedication to providing exceptional, quality healthcare,” says Erol Akdamar, FACHE, president of Medical City Healthcare. “I am confident he will lead Medical City Frisco to the next level of excellence.”
Rohan holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.