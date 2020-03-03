VanTrust Real Estate, office developer at Frisco Station, is adding new tenant Addus HomeCare to The Offices Two at Frisco Station, a 210,000-square-foot, Class A speculative office building.
Located at the northwest quadrant of the Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway, the building is the second of five planned office buildings for the office district at Frisco Station, a 242-acre mixed-use development.
“As a leading provider of home care, home health and hospice services, Addus needs an office that matches our rapid growth,” said Dirk Allison, president and CEO of Addus HomeCare. “The Offices Two will give us the ability to continue our growth across our markets.”
The relocation will expand Addus HomeCare’s office space from its existing 31,000-square-feet to almost 75,000-square feet. With more than double the space, the company hopes to add 50 more employees to its 146-person team in the next five years. The move from its current office in Frisco will take place later this fall.
“We are pleased to have such an important healthcare industry leader in North Texas choose to stay and expand in Frisco at The Offices Two,” said Chris McCluskey, vice president of development at VanTrust Real Estate. “Addus has provided more than 40 years of honest, accountable and compassionate service that will benefit our growing population immensely.”
Frisco Station is an innovative, entrepreneurial community with modern amenities, flexible workspaces and a vibrant climate that attracts creative and talented minds. The Offices Two at Frisco Station is a mid-rise office tower with structured parking, a fitness center, conference center and tenant lounge. With Frisco Station being one of the first communities built from the ground up with 5G Evolution technology, The Offices Two gives its tenants access to robust communications and power infrastructure that includes dual-power feeds and multiple fiber optic option providers. Additionally, it is adjacent to the Dallas Cowboys’ world headquarters and is within walking distance to more than 50 retail, restaurant and entertainment options between The Hub at Frisco Station, the development’s upcoming entertainment district, and The Star.
“The Offices Two is designed with future-proofing in mind,” said Peery Wood, senior vice president of CBRE’s occupier advisory and transaction services in Dallas. “Tenants and their employees have access to groundbreaking technology that reduces latency and provides reliability like never before. Addus will be able to use this technology to grow extensively in the next few years.”
With the addition of Addus HomeCare, The Offices Two at Frisco Station will have 52,000-square-feet of leasable space remaining. The next addition to Frisco Station’s office district, The Offices Three at Frisco Station, is slated for completion in early 2021 and has begun pre-leasing.
