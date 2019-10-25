Congressman Van Taylor (TX-03) will host a Medicare Information Session for Collin County seniors from 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 5 at the Senior Center at Frisco Square, 6670 Moore St., Frisco.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will help attendees navigate their choices regarding Medicare, so they can make informed decisions on the best plan to meet their healthcare needs or the needs of a loved one.
The session, hosted in conjunction with the North Central Texas Area Agency on Aging (NCTAAA), will provide a complete overview of the 2020 program and will coincide with the annual Medicare and Medicare Prescription Drug Program open enrollment period, which runs through Dec. 7 of this year.
Following the program, the NCTAAA will have trained volunteers on hand to take questions on the open enrollment process.
Attendees interested in complete one-on-one Medicare counseling with NCTAAA representatives should call 1-880-272-3921 and ask to speak with a benefits counselor.
For information, contact Taylor's Collin County office by phone at 972-202-4201.
