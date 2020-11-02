The Breast Cancer Charities of America’s (BCCA) Founder & Board of Directors has awarded $500,000 from the iGoPink Legacy Grant to National Breast Cancer Foundation,Inc. (NBCF)
“The synergy that exists between BCCA and NBCF is tremendous which is why we felt so called to the work that NBCF is doing in the field of direct patient support,” said Erica Johnson, Founder of The Breast Cancer Charities of America. “We have confidence that, with this grant of half a million dollars, NBCF will be able to grow their HOPE Kit program to unprecedented levels of service during their 30th year anniversary and for years to come of serving women” Johnson said.
The Breast Cancer Charities of America’s largest program service is the Feeling Beautiful Again program which has provided hundreds of thousands of ‘Bags of Hope’ to over 750 hospital partners across the US throughout the past decade filled with items that support the emotional and psychological healing process that a woman goes through when battling breast cancer.
“BCCA has given an extraordinary donation to National Breast Cancer Foundation to support our mission of Helping Women Now,” said Janelle Hail, NBCF founder & CEO. “Their generous gift will enable us to continue providing life-changing programs and HOPE Kits across the country to those affected by breast cancer. Thank you, BCCA, for sharing our vision that no one should have to navigate breast cancer alone.”
About The Breast Cancer Charities of America:
The Breast Cancer Charities of America (BCCA) is a non-profit organization with new global headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. BCCA is dedicated to educating and empowering women to prevent and survive breast cancer. Through their numerous program services and resources, BCCA has partnered with over 750 hospitals nationwide to serve women. To learn more visit iGoPink.org
About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.
Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator’s highest 4-star rating for 14 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, visit nationalbreastcancer.org/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.