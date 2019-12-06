At least 800 financially challenged Frisco families will have the opportunity Wednesday and Thursday to make their holidays a little brighter thanks to Frisco Family Services’ Holiday Store Program.
FFS has offered the program for nearly two decades to allow residents in crisis to “shop” for age-appropriate gifts for their families, thanks to donations from the community.
According to FFS, for those navigating through a life-changing crisis, the thought of providing holiday gifts for their families is far from their mind. The Holiday Store Program can relieve some of the stress they face during the season.
Items in the store include new toys, shoes, household items, gift cards and more – offered at no cost to pre-qualified families. The experience is set up like a retail store, much like the FFS food pantry, giving clients their choice of items to meet their children’s needs and wants while providing a sense of dignity and a unique and enjoyable experience. They also get to select a gift for themselves.
Volunteer personal shoppers take clients through the store to help them select their gifts, and free gift wrapping is available so shoppers can use their own resources to help meet some of their more urgent needs.
Donation, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are available – visit friscofamilyservices.org/what_you_can_do/seasonalprograms/holidaystore.html.
Item needs include gift cards, pajama sets and new toys for children of all ages or gifts for teens, parents and seniors; stockings filled with candy, toothbrush, toothpaste, Chapstick, coloring books, stickers, games, etc., for a child, teen or senior. Stockings donated by the Frisco Quilt Guild will be provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.