Holiday Store Program

Holiday Store Program volunteers greet client families and help them shop for gifts during last year’s store.

 Courtesy of Frisco Family Services

At least 800 financially challenged Frisco families will have the opportunity Wednesday and Thursday to make their holidays a little brighter thanks to Frisco Family Services’ Holiday Store Program.

FFS has offered the program for nearly two decades to allow residents in crisis to “shop” for age-appropriate gifts for their families, thanks to donations from the community.

According to FFS, for those navigating through a life-changing crisis, the thought of providing holiday gifts for their families is far from their mind. The Holiday Store Program can relieve some of the stress they face during the season.

Items in the store include new toys, shoes, household items, gift cards and more – offered at no cost to pre-qualified families. The experience is set up like a retail store, much like the FFS food pantry, giving clients their choice of items to meet their children’s needs and wants while providing a sense of dignity and a unique and enjoyable experience. They also get to select a gift for themselves.

Volunteer personal shoppers take clients through the store to help them select their gifts, and free gift wrapping is available so shoppers can use their own resources to help meet some of their more urgent needs.

Donation, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are available – visit friscofamilyservices.org/what_you_can_do/seasonalprograms/holidaystore.html.

Item needs include gift cards, pajama sets and new toys for children of all ages or gifts for teens, parents and seniors; stockings filled with candy, toothbrush, toothpaste, Chapstick, coloring books, stickers, games, etc., for a child, teen or senior. Stockings donated by the Frisco Quilt Guild will be provided.

