Every year around spring break local nonprofits make a push for food donations so they can provide meals for students who are on a free and reduced lunch program, even when they're on the break.
But this year food donations are needed more than ever.
Organizations such as Frisco Family Services (FFS), provides food, education, school supplies and other services to local families facing a life-changing crisis, is feeling the affects of a sudden spike in demand for food donations.
Joni Klarin, director of strategy for FFS, said, “We intend to continue to provide services and support to our community during the Coronavirus pandemic.”
But it will need some help.
“While the increased demand for our food pantry and other services was great prior to this pandemic, the demand is now even greater due to the many implications of COVID-19,” said Nicole Bursey, executive director of FFS. “Families are already coming in for assistance because their work hours have been cut. With the help of our very caring and supportive community, we can and will get through this unprecedented situation."
Klarin said FFS has several needs, including volunteer assistance to replace those who are choosing to self-quarantine due to being part of the high-risk demographic.
There will also be a food pantry drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 9085 Dogwood. She said hygiene and cleaning products are essential. A list of other needed items can be found at friscofamilyservices.org.
She said financial support is needed for residents who need help with rent, utilities and medications and for those who need help paying for childcare.
Lovepacs, which serves students in Plano, Frisco, Little Elm, The Colony, Lewisville, Castle Hills, Prosper, Denton and Aubrey, is asking for more donations since it's becoming more apparent that students will be out of school longer than just one week because of the spread of COVID-19. Lovepacs serves 6,500 students during each holiday break.
“Our chapters just finished packing and delivering for spring break, so our inventory was very low,” said Christina Wade, co-chair for the Lewisville ISD-East Chapter of Lovepacs.
Now the extended spring break is creating a “huge increase in demand,” Wade said.
“We have had people all over DFW reach out because they have children on the free and reduced programs that are now left without food because they are out of school,” Wade said. “We will be looking at possible expansions to other districts soon.”
Wade said as school districts began closing Lovepacs sent out requests for donations so it can restock its shelves.
“Each chapter is working closely with its district and/or hunger council as well as other local organizations to provide solutions for the students and families in need of meals while the schools are closed,” Wade said.
“The outpouring of support from the communities and local businesses has been overwhelming and amazing,” she added.
Wade said the items that Lovepacs needs the most include canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned meat (chicken, tuna), canned pasta, canned soup, packaged ramen, boxed macaroni and cheese, packaged oatmeal, granola bars and individual snack items.
Wade said there is no limit to what can be donated.
“If we receive an excess of inventory now, we will be able to use those donations for future holidays - the long Easter weekend, Memorial Day weekend or for summer distribution,” she said. “Several of our chapters also support snacks in the classrooms or food pantries in the schools. Additionally, our Little Elm chapter works with a mobile food pantry once a month which we can supply with any extra inventory received.”
Gina Harrison, CEO of NTX Community Food Pantry, based in The Colony, said she hasn't seen an increased in demand yet, but she's preparing for it.
“I order weekly from the North Texas Food Bank, and I'm going to see if I can order extra if I can in anticipation that the numbers will go up,” Harrison said.
She said canned pasta, Ramen noodles, cereal, macaroni and cheese and jelly are some of the pantry's biggest needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.