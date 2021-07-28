Visions of a runaway bride situation à la “Smokey and the Bandit” filled many a head this week when the North Texas Tollway Authority announced that it was seeking the owner of a wedding dress that had been found on the Dallas North Tollway.
But Michael Rey, media relations manager with the NTTA, has said that doesn’t seem to be the case.
“It wasn't quite that dramatic,” Rey said. “It's just a case of, you know, we know it was a keepsake for somebody for a long time, and we'd like to get it back to them so they can still have it in their memories, because it's important.”
Many have assumed the dress is new, but Rey said that isn’t true.
“This is a wedding dress that was apparently worn and dry cleaned some years ago,” Rey said, “and it still had tags on it from the dry cleaning, and it's in a box, so that's why it actually survived being out on the road with 70-mile-an-hour traffic.”
The dress was found Friday night in Frisco southbound on the Dallas North Tollway near Gaylord Parkway. However, there was no owner information, he said.
“I guess that is the big mystery that everybody's kind of globbing onto is how did it get out there? How would something that was so well-preserved 20 years later wind up on the side of the tollway? So that's what we really want to know,” Rey said. “That's my sense.”
The original post came Tuesday morning on Facebook, and by Tuesday evening, the authority stated that several people had claimed the dress was theirs, but that nobody was able to provide accurate détails about the dress.
“I think they may be under the impression that that could be their dress, but nobody's said what it looks like or anything like that,” Rey said. “There's a couple of items of information on there where we can match it up with whatever they told us.”
This isn’t the first time the NTTA has dealt with returning precious items to people — it’s not even the first wedding dress, Rey said. As for this most recent find, Rey said he believed one of the authority’s roadside safety services personnel spotted the debris and picked it up.
“We just happened to find it and put it aside for safekeeping,” he said. “But it's really about, you know, memories. You're reconnecting people with their memories.”
The NTTA has said those who think the dress is theirs or who know who it belongs to should email TalkToNTTA@ntta.org.
