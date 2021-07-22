Frisco Police are investigating after an overnight motorcycle crash left one person dead.
The crash occurred at around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in about the 6900 Block of East Bound US Highway 380.
Based on the initial investigation, it appears that the motorcycle was eastbound on US Highway 380 when the rider lost control and crashed. The rider, identified as 40-year-old Brandon Joseph Slay of Durant, Oklahoma, did not survive the crash.
The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved, and Slay was the only person involved, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
