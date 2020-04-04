Coronavirus
Courtesy of DSHS

Collin County confirmed three new Frisco cases of COVID-19 and Frisco’s first death related to the virus.

This afternoon, Collin County reported Frisco’s first death related to the coronavirus.   The 67-year-old Frisco woman had been previously confirmed to have underlying health complications in addition to COVID-19.

"We’re very sad to learn one of our residents has died from illness related to COVID-19," said Mayor Jeff Cheney.  "She and her family are in our prayers.  We remind our community to continue to be disciplined about staying home, social distancing, and washing or sanitizing your hands often to slow the spread." 

Saturday, Denton County reported three new Frisco cases, as well, for a daily count of six cases. Frisco’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 61. 

Both Denton and Collin counties have dashboards with greater detailed information.  For more information about the situation in Frisco, go to FriscoTexas.gov/coronavirus.

