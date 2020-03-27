Small businesses often turn to the organization SCORE for advice on how to get a company up and running.
They may soon be contacting the organization for advice on how to survive.
As many businesses have been impacted by COVID-19 – first by a drop in customers over the coronavirus spread and later by orders at the state and local level – SCORE is expected to be a resource for small companies looking to make it through the pandemic.
SCORE provides free business mentoring and education from expert business mentors throughout the country, and it partners with the Small Business Administration (SBA). There is a Dallas chapter and a Fort Worth chapter in North Texas.
Larry Nelson, chairman of SCORE's Dallas chapter, said there are several steps a business needs to take to help weather the storm.
“The ones that can operate need to reduce their cost to a bare minimum, and that includes staffing and inventory,” Nelson said. “With the setback, most companies are going to have too much inventory. So contact the buyers and stop the orders.”
In terms of payroll, Nelson encourages furloughs over layoffs.
“We encourage businesses to beef up their business plan,” Nelson said. “See what the market strategy was and how it may change.”
Nelson said it's important for business owners to look at possible best-case and worst-case scenarios.
He said negotiating with landlords and suppliers is critical.
“This is a great time to defer payments,” Nelson said.
He said, if possible, skip an immediate payment and double up later in the year.
“They landlords don't want everyone to go under,” Nelson said. “That would have a huge domino effect.”
Nelson said applying for the SBA Disaster Loan Program is key, but there are some things to consider.
“You still have to have good credit,” Nelson said. “This truly is a loan, not a grant.”
Nelson pointed out there is no box on the application to ask for a certain amount of money.
“That's not what the SBA wants to hear,” Nelson said. “They want to know what your revenue was before the disaster, what the expenses were, what the revenue dropped to, which in some cases is nothing, and what the new expenses will be. They're not here to guarantee money for profits lost but for the expenses needed to carry over to get you going again. They decide how much of a loan they will give you.”
While SCORE can offer guidance on how to help businesses survive during uncertain times, the organization knows a lot of decisions are out of business owners' hands.
“There are a lot of big decisions the higher-ups have to make,” Nelson said. “This virus is still out there, and there's no vaccine or cure for it. So do you shut down everything and have a depression or do you risk more people getting the virus? Those are tough decisions.”
In the meantime, despite the stay at home orders issued across North Texas, SCORE volunteers continue to help businesses owners and entrepreneurs for when virus dissipates and things return to normal.
Volunteers are providing mentoring via video chat, email and phone calls instead of face-to-face meetings.
Workshops are taking place via webinars. Recent topics have included how to utilize SCORE, as well as how to apply for a SBA loan and real estate investment.
For more information on SCORE and how the SBA is working through the COVID-19 pandemic go to score.org.
