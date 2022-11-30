Frisco Police Department Town Hall.jpeg

Frisco Police Department Sgt. Stephen Byrom addresses a crowd of approximately 50 people in attendance during Wednesday's personal safety and crime prevention town hall. During the meeting, police officials gave an update on recent theft and robbery incidents and provided tips on how citizens can be safe and avoid being a victim of a crime, and how to communicate with the police when they see what they believe to be suspicious activity.

 Rick Rogers / Star Local Media

In response to recent crime incidents and as we enter the heart of the holiday season, the Frisco Police Department engaged with approximately 50 citizens in attendance at a community town hall event Wednesday in the Frisco City Council chambers.

The town hall event was led by Frisco Police Chief David Shilson and Sgt. Stephen Byrom of the police department's community services division as a way to update the community on recent crime incidents, but more importantly, educate citizens on how they can best protect themselves, their families, neighbors and belongings from potential crime threats.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

