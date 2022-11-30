In response to recent crime incidents and as we enter the heart of the holiday season, the Frisco Police Department engaged with approximately 50 citizens in attendance at a community town hall event Wednesday in the Frisco City Council chambers.
The town hall event was led by Frisco Police Chief David Shilson and Sgt. Stephen Byrom of the police department's community services division as a way to update the community on recent crime incidents, but more importantly, educate citizens on how they can best protect themselves, their families, neighbors and belongings from potential crime threats.
"This is our department playing offense," Chief Shilson told the crowd. "Our community is now engaged to help us track down who is responsible for these incidents."
The specific incidents Shilson is referring to are robberies and thefts in neighborhoods near Independence Parkway, between Main Street and Eldorado Parkway. Four incidents took place at 7:40 p.m. Sept. 13, at 7:50 p.m. Sept. 27, at noon on Nov. 20, and 2:15 p.m. Nov. 22.
Sgt. Byrom said the incidents appear to the related due to proximity to one another, similar pattern of behavior, same vehicle description of the suspect and same suspect descriptions.
No arrests have been made in the four incidents above, but law enforcement told the crowd that those incidents are still an active investigation and a top priority of detectives.
During a three-day period in November, three incidents of robberies and thefts took place at three major shopping areas. At 1:23 p.m. on Nov. 12, a robbery/theft took place at the Walmart on Preston Road. The suspect was taken into custody on Nov. 16.
On Nov. 14, two robbery/theft incidents occurred within six minutes. At 9:37 a.m., a robbery/theft took place at the Target on Eldorado Parkway. At 9:43 a.m., a robbery/theft took place at the H-E-B on Main Street. Law enforcement said the suspect or suspects involved in the incidents at Target and H-E-B are not the same as the incident at Walmart.
"I want people to leave (at town hall) feeling a little more empowered," Chief Shilson said. "We want to share with you steps that you can take to help prevent you from being a victim of a crime, because it is a partnership and there are things we can all do to exercise due diligence and be less distracted. Lastly, I hope you leave here tonight with the reassurance that this is a safe community. We make a lot of investments to public safety (in Frisco). We dedicate a lot of resources and money to make sure that this community remains safe. Almost 50% of our general operating budget goes to public safety.
"I want you to leave here reassured that with all of the resources that we have put in place that we are taking steps and taking actions. We have already made an arrest in one of the cases, and I want to make very clear that our criminal investigations division… are being very proactive in investigating all of the incidents that we are talking about. Not every city has those types of resources to throw at specific cases, and we are very fortunate."
Frisco's estimated population today is approximately 223,000 residents, according to information shared by the Frisco Police Department, and this year there have been a reported 23 robberies.
"While those are 23 robberies too many," Sgt. Byrom said, that is still a fairly not number for the size of a city such as Frisco.
The other specific incident that police addressed was a robbery/home invasion at 3:18 a.m. on Nov. 15 in the 11900 block of Grandview Drive. During the public question and answer period, one of the victims of the robberies spoke to the crowd and shared how the incident has negatively effected his family and their quality of life.
Added Chief Shilson, "I will say that I will put our response times up against everybody else's, any other city our size. I will say that we are doing very well with our response times, and we are continuously looking at ways to position our officers to be even better. We do not sit around our department and look at our response times and think we are good and that we don't need to improve. I know that those five seconds that we can shave off on our response times means everything to someone who has been a victim of someone breaking into your house. I know that."
Sgt. Byrom shared at the town hall that detectives are actively working to identify the suspects through various means including video surveillance, victim statements, witness statements and other investigation tools and techniques. Officers are providing increased presence through additional patrols, the use of the power shift team that is a group of officers who assist during busier times and are not tied to a specific beat, use of deployment teams that tend to work in entertainment districts and are also not responsible for a specific beat but who can be used to assist in high-crime areas, and the use of plain clothes officers.
Sgt. Byrom encourages citizens to be vigilant when walking, out in public and in parking lots, and if a citizen sees what they believe to be suspicious activity to call the police and report it. When outside walking, also have a phone available, pre-plan and communicate your route, walk in well-lit or highly populated areas and, if you can, bring a friend.
In parking lots, Sgt. Byrom said to watch for vehicles circling the area, don't leave valuable items in your car, look for people sitting in a running car, and consider an alternative parking spot if you do not feel comfortable. He said 75% or more of the car thefts reported result from the driver leaving the car unlocked.
The Frisco Police Department staff encourages anyone to contact them if they see what they believe to be suspicious activity by calling the department's non-emergency number at 972-292-6010 or the department's main number at 972-292-6000. You can also text FRISCOPD to tip411 (847411) and include your tip, or download the Frisco PD app on either the Apple or Android app store to your mobile device.
