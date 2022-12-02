So, I have another confession to make.
I love Christmas and holiday music. Once the turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie disappear from the fridge, it is time in our family to crank up the Christmas music.
When it comes to Christmas music, I am definitely no Grinch!
In my office here at Star Local Media, I tend to have the classic holiday station playing in the background from Apple Music. Burl Ives, Andy Williams, Frank Sinatra, Mariah Carey — I love it all, and I tend to listen to the classics more than the modern holiday songs.
There is just something magical and soothing about Christmas music. It brings the soul back to a happy time for many of us — back to our childhood and brings up memories of holidays of yesteryear.
So, that's why, as a family we love also attending holiday concerts around the DFW area.
On Dec. 1, I had the chance to attend a concert at the Nack Theater in Frisco featuring the amazingly talented Tammy Suh Meinershagen, who performed a Christmas concert to nearly 200 people in a sold out show.
If listening to Tammy perform holiday songs on a grand piano can't put you in the holiday spirit, nothing will.
She put the power of music on full display.
The power of music is also why every year, our family makse it a point to attend one of the concert events put on by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.
Our favorite is Christmas Pops, which runs this year from now until Sunday, Dec. 11. The beloved tradition continues with the Dallas Symphony Chorus performing transcendent anthems, classical holiday favorites and sing-along carols. Our favorite holiday vocalists join the DSO and the Dallas Symphony Chorus to bring a bit of Christmas magic to the Meyerson. Sprinkle in an appearance by you-know-who, a bit of snow, and the joyous music of the DSO and there is nothing quite like it! For more information on this event and all holiday concerts planned at the DSO, visit dallassymphony.org.
Here are a few other holiday concerts and events planned around the Star Local Media coverage area:
Coppell: On Sunday, Dec. 4, take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holidays and enjoy the musical stylings of HarpEssence’s four concert grand harps at the Coppell Arts Center. The event takes place from 3-4 p.m. Tickets are not required. The Mr. Cooper Group Lobby Gallery opens one hour prior to the performance and the Main Performance Hall opens 30 minutes before the performance.
Also at the Coppell Arts Center, audiences are invited to celebrate the holiday season and enjoy an enchanted evening of entertainment with A Merry Cirque: A Family Holiday Spectacular! Back by popular demand, this festive variety show features seasonal music, slapstick comedy, and new legendary circus acts that the whole family will love.
Performances of A Merry Cirque are Dec. 15-18 (7:30 p.m.) and Dec. 17-18 (2 p.m.) and will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Tickets are $35 and on sale now at CoppellArtsCenter.org.
Frisco: The Nack Theater will welcome David Gaschen to the state at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, with a celebration of Christmas concert. You can purchase tickets and learn more at nacktheater.com.
Allen: Celebrate the holidays with Allen Community Jazz Band at the Allen Public Library 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 as they play jazz and swing arrangements of holiday favorites, including "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."
Mesquite: On Dec. 10 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy Mesquite Community Band Christmas Concert at the Mesquite Arts Center. All Mesquite Community Band concerts are free of charge and open to the public. The Mesquite Symphony Orchestra Nutcracker Parade of music will be here on Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and again from 7:30 p.m. to 8:35 p.m. at the Mesquite Arts Center.
Plano: Join the Plano Symphony 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at Christ United Methodist Church for a night of holiday music with seasonal favorites, the ever-popular audience sing-along, humorous moments, and even a few surprises. This year's event has the Plano Symphony Orchestra being joined by singer and actress Fela and the Plano Civic Chorus.
For a rundown of Christmas and holiday concerts planned from now through the end of the holiday season season, visit eventbrite.com/d/tx--dallas/christmas-concert
