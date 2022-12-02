Tammy Suh Meinershagen Christmas concert

On Thursday evening, Dec. 1, at the Nack Theater in Frisco, Tammy Suh Meinershagen performed her "Christmas with Tammy" concert in front of a sold out crowd. On Tuesday Dec, 6, at 7 p.m., the Nack Theater will play host to another Christmas concert, this one featuring David Gaschen. Learn more at nacktheater.com for tickets and info.

So, I have another confession to make.

I love Christmas and holiday music. Once the turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie disappear from the fridge, it is time in our family to crank up the Christmas music. 

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments