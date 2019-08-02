The Texas Legislature’s session has been done for months now, but the re-election campaign has just begun.
Jared Patterson (R-Frisco) has been busy since leaving Austin, employing an aggressive schedule of engagements to fight for a second term.
Patterson, who has adopted the phrase “Super Bowl of Sessions” that was originally coined by House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, is taking his record to the people.
With sweeping property tax reform and Toll Tag transparency legislation passed, the first-year representative feels as though he has a strong message for residents to send him back to the state capital in two years.
“As we look back on our 140 days in Austin, it's no doubt that the 86th Texas Legislature was a success. Some even called it the ‘Super Bowl of Sessions.’ Just two years ago, during the 85th, legislators tried to tackle property taxes on behalf of Texans being taxed out of their homes. They weren't successful. In 2019, we were,” Patterson said in a press release.
The tollway bill, which was authored by Patterson, requires companies to put the cost of tolls for people to see. The property tax overhaul is a combination of multiple bills that will significantly reduce tax rates, according to multiple officials. The bill will cap school property taxes at 2.5 percent and “trigger an election” if any municipality attempts to tax at a higher rate than 3.5 percent. While some local municipalities have not been overly excited about this law, like Little Elm, it will increase the “transparency” of taxes according to Patterson.
“This session, we enacted these reforms along with major transparency pieces to better educate taxpayers about who is raising their taxes, by how much, and when and where the meetings will take place,” Patterson said.
On his whirlwind tour around Frisco and surrounding cities, Patterson is also touting a laundry list of legislative victories for voters. He is also drumming up support for a November constitutional amendment vote that will give residents the chance to “effectively ban state income tax.”
“We also made major progress on reducing healthcare costs, stopping human trafficking, expanding economic freedom and religious liberty, increasing teacher pay and school safety,” Patterson said.
The tour has included throwing out the first pitch at the Roughriders game and speaking to community groups in Frisco. The legislator is scheduled to appear in front of the Little Elm Convocation for teachers on Aug. 6. He will also be in Frisco on Aug. 8 in a town hall meeting with State Rep. Justin Holland at the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, 6843 Main St.
Other locations:
Aug. 15, Pilot Point Chamber
Point Bank Community Center, 703 E. Liberty St., Pilot Point
11:30 a.m.
Aug. 21, Denton Republican Women
El Chaparrel Grill, 324 E. McKinney St., Denton
11:30 a.m.
Aug. 28, Sanger Chamber of Commerce
300 Bolivar St., Sanger
Noon
