Congressman Van Taylor (TX-03) will host a Paying for College workshop from 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at Collin College Courtyard Center, 4800 Preston Park Blvd. Room 122 in Plano.
For many families and individuals considering going back to school or even changing careers, the high cost of education can be daunting. Held in conjunction with the Collin College Office of Financial Aid, this free workshop will include information on the various tools to help finance higher education.
"As we begin a new year, many students are contemplating enrolling in college classes or degree programs,” Taylor said. “Education is the key to success, and it is important for students to utilize resources and opportunities that may be available to aid them in their pursuit of higher education."
Collin College Financial Aid Technical Manager and member of the Texas Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators Carolyn Jones will lead a presentation on saving, planning, and paying for college. She will also provide valuable insight on the financial aid process. Jones has 26 years of experience connecting students with higher education funding opportunities.
For information, call 972-202-4150.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.