Congressman Van Taylor (TX-03) will host a Paying for College workshop from 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at Collin College Courtyard Center, 4800 Preston Park Blvd. Room 122 in Plano.

For many families and individuals considering going back to school or even changing careers, the high cost of education can be daunting. Held in conjunction with the Collin College Office of Financial Aid, this free workshop will include information on the various tools to help finance higher education.

"As we begin a new year, many students are contemplating enrolling in college classes or degree programs,” Taylor said. “Education is the key to success, and it is important for students to utilize resources and opportunities that may be available to aid them in their pursuit of higher education."

Collin College Financial Aid Technical Manager and member of the Texas Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators Carolyn Jones will lead a presentation on saving, planning, and paying for college. She will also provide valuable insight on the financial aid process.  Jones has 26 years of experience connecting students with higher education funding opportunities.

For information, call 972-202-4150.

