Seventy-five people were displaced after a fire that occurred at 11:12 a.m. Sunday in the 9300 block of Wade Blvd.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing from a three-story apartment building, according to a press release. Units began an aggressive offensive attack on the building and began evacuating residents.
A second alarm was declared at 11:30 a.m., and the fire was declared “out” at noon.
Twenty-four apartment units were affected by the fire, the release stated. American Red Cross, in conjunction with property management, assisted the displaced residents. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported during the incident.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
