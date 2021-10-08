In the face of an accelerated timeline, Frisco is prioritizing roadway development in the city’s northwest sector.
“We’ve always known that these roads were going to be built at some point, but when we began to engage with the Fields development and the PGA, it became clear that these are going to need to be done sooner rather than later,” said Paul Knippel, Frisco’s director of public works and engineering services.
That includes extending Legacy Drive as a six-lane roadway north from Panther Creek Parkway so that it connects up to US 380. The connection will allow Legacy Drive to extend fully north and south through Frisco. Those plans also include finishing PGA Parkway so that it runs through the city by constructing a six-lane roadway that will extend east to Coit Road. Panther Creek Parkway will extend as a six-lane road between the Dallas North Tollway and Preston Road, and the city is planning to construct Fields Parkway, which will run between FM 423 and the Dallas North Tollway.
“What we’re really doing is building the main arterial grid, if you will, for the northwest part of the city,” Knippel said.
He estimated that the onset of the PGA of America Headquarters moved up road development in the area by at least five years.
“Typically, roads come in as development occurs,” he said. “In this case, the roads are being placed with the expectation that the development is going to be right behind it and right with it.”
Most of those road projects are expected to be completed or nearly complete around the end of 2023, Knippel said. The PGA Parkway extension has an expected completion date for the first quarter of that year, according to a city dashboard.
As the city pursues the projects, it has had to take into account the implications of the PGA development and the tournament crowds it will bring.That includes allowing for roadway crossings, understanding where future staging areas might be and planning for a forthcoming fire station that has been planned around Teel and Fields parkways.
With a shorter timeline, Knippel said engineering staff have been asked to prioritize the roadways. He said there have also been more frequent coordination meetings with consultants, contractors and developers involved.
“We’re not cutting quality or increasing costs, but we are taking steps to expedite and review the construction process to the extent that we can without overspending or cutting quality,” he said.
