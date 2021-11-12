When Mark Harrison takes people on tours of where the future PGA of America headquarters will be located, he thinks about what it will be like to watch the first championship tee shot at the new site.
“I’ve taken quite a few people on tours and things out there, and I’ve never ever really seen anything else like it,” he said.
He recalls the many elements that will come together to make up the $250 million PGA Frisco development: the golf courses, the 10-hole short course, the headquarters building and the forthcoming headquarters of the Northern Texas PGA chapter, of which he is the executive director and CEO. He also mentions the retail sites and the Omni resort.
“It’s big, and it’s fantastic, and it’s new, and it’s shiny, and I think a lot of people are going to want to come to Frisco to see what it’s all about,” he said.
That day is soon to be on the horizon as the PGA of America headquarters gears up to open in the first quarter of 2022.
The relocation and development are expected to have an over $2 billion economic impact over the next 20 years. It also means an opportunity to grow the game of golf in North Texas to include a more diverse audience.
“We have the ability to introduce the game of golf to any level of person,” said Jimmy Terry, Senior Director of PGA Golf Properties. “You don’t have to be the biggest, the fastest, the strongest.”
Approximately 70 PGA of America employees have already relocated to Frisco, and about 50 more are expected to come over by June 2022.
“I know the staff that are here are very, very excited to get into the building there and get going, and it’s going to be just state of the art and really fantastic for PGA members that we’re employed to serve,” Harrison said.
One of the world’s largest sports organizations, the PGA of America comprises almost 28,000 PGA Professionals who work to grow interest and inclusion in the game of golf, a skill that will soon be taught in Frisco to professionals who will then work all over the country.
“Everybody that hopes to become a PGA golf professional that works at the facilities around the country will have to be trained, and they’ll be trained at the PGA of America’s headquarters there in Frisco,” Harrison said. “So, I think about what they’re going to learn there in Frisco, they’ll take back to their various communities around the country, and that’s going to be a great thing for the game.”
