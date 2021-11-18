For Jimmy Terry, PGA Frisco is more than the individual pieces that make it up.
Yes, there’s the PGA of America headquarters building, slated to open in the first quarter of 2022 and to serve as the centerpiece of the new home of golf. There’s the 501-room Omni resort, the forthcoming retail complexes and the golf courses that will soon play host to 26 major championships over a span of 12 years. But still, Terry maintains, PGA Frisco is more than any one of those assets.
“It really stands as, in my mind, a sort of a celebration of all the great things about the game of golf,” he said.
As the opening date approaches for the PGA of America’s new headquarters in Frisco, Terry, the senior director of PGA Golf Properties, said things seem to be going in hyper-fast motion. However, that doesn’t take away from the legacy of the move and what it means both for North Texas and for the game of golf.
That includes expanding the game to include an ever-growing audience, a founding principal of the $520 million PGA Frisco development, Terry said.
“Everyone has their own golf life journey that they follow, and the beautiful thing about PGA Frisco is we can actually touch all of those people no matter what stage of their golf life journey they’re in,” he said.
The new home of golf will also be a spot for innovation and idea incubation, Terry said, including in behind-the-scenes areas such as grass technology development or innovation in field maintenance equipment. In addition, he said, PGA Frisco will be a hub for developments in game initiatives, coaching and instruction.
“There’ll be things developed here, grown here that will spread, and the game of golf will benefit,” Terry said, “not only in North Texas or the state of Texas, but around the country, and who knows? Maybe sometime around the world.”
After an over 100-year stint in Florida, the PGA’s move to Frisco was a decision that came after much study and debate, Terry said. Frisco stood out in part because of its location in the center of the country with good airport access and in part because the Frisco community is highly educated and comprises a diverse workforce. Added to that is the fact that Frisco, dubbed “Sports City USA,” included representation from a number of major sports organizations and leagues.
“Really the only thing, in our minds, at that time that was missing was big-time golf,” Terry said. “And so being associated with a community that loves sport and it’s a big piece of who they are and what they are and what they identify with was terrific.”
The move to Frisco also served as a trigger for development in the city’s northern sector, Terry said, and came as a “transformational opportunity” for the PGA.
“When you combine not only our headquarters building here on site, but when you combine it with everything else that we can do onsite and all the growth and impact that we’re having within the community around us, I think it has a chance to really change the trajectory of the PGA for many years to come,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.