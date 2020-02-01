Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County (BGCCC) will hold its ninth Annual Charity Poker Tournament March 19 at Gleneagles Country Club.
The title sponsor for the ninth year is Retirement Planners of America, formerly known as Money Matters with Ken Moraif.
“BGCCC provides a safe and nurturing environment after school and during the summer with programs that help these children make the right decisions in life,” Moraif said. “Programs like theirs help young people develop and practice necessary skills that will propel them into their future.”
Hilti, Ralph Stow and Town & Country Roofing Country have joined the list of sponsors. Additional sponsorship opportunities and individual tickets are still available. To register for the tournament or become a sponsor visit bgccc.org/poker.
Prizes will be awarded at the end of the evening and blackjack will be available for guests that do not prefer poker for a $50 donation. BGCCC is also selling raffle tickets at bgccc.org/poker.
For information call 469-888-4620 x105 or email events@bgccc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.