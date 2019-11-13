Frisco ISD is working with the Frisco Police Department to investigate a report that a student had what appeared to be a gun on a bus this morning, according to the district.
Lone Star High School went on lockdown earlier while law enforcement investigated the possible threat. No one was allowed to enter or exit the school building at the time. The lockdown has been lifted.
Frisco police will remain on campus along with Frisco ISD security until the investigation is complete to ensure the safety of students.
When a school goes into lockdown protocol, interior security features are used to protect staff and students. Individual classroom doors are secured, occupants remain silent/out of sight and lights are turned off. Barricading of doors or self-evacuation may occur.
Stafford Middle School, Phillips Elementary and Boals Elementary, which are located nearby, also operated on lockout, in which school business continues as usual, and once staff and students are brought in from outside, perimeter doors are secured.
