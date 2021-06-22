The Frisco Police Department continues to investigate after a Sunday night crash killed a motorcyclist. The crash occurred at around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of FM 423 and Main Street in Frisco.
The motorcycle rider was identified as 33-year-old Corey Douglas Ream of Little Elm. The preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle traveling northbound failed to yield right of way when turning left on a flashing yellow arrow, colliding with the motorcycle being operated by Ream.
No criminal charges have been filed.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.