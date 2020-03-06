A proposed development agreement involving approximately 630 acres of Brinkmann Ranch in Frisco reduces the number of potential apartments to be built; provides for two public parks and secures right-ofway (ROW) needed to build Hillcrest Road from Eldorado Parkway to Main Street.
The property to be developed is bordered by Eldorado Parkway, Coit Road, Main Street and Hillcrest Road.
“We’re grateful the developer John Landon is willing to work with our City Manager George Purefoy and his team to reduce the zoning,” said Mayor Jeff Cheney. “The proposed development agreement allows for 2,480 apartments to be built – that’s down from 5,218 units previously allowed. As a fast-growing city, we’re also very excited to secure the right-of-way to build the missing piece of Hillcrest Road, a construction project that will improve connectivity for our residents, business owners and visitors.”
On Tuesday, the Frisco City Council authorized Purefoy to negotiate a final agreement with Landon Homes, which has a contract to purchase 630 acres from Baxter Brinkmann, owner of Brinkmann Ranch. Original zoning, established in the early 1980s, allowed for 17,822 apartments to be built on Brinkmann Ranch. Since then, city leaders and staff have worked to reduce multi-family zoning on the property.
A 2002 development agreement between the city of Frisco and Baxter Brinkmann cut the number of potential apartments in half to 8,911.
“Based on zoning established in the eighties, the (Brinkmann) ‘Ranch’ owner had the right to develop 17,822 apartments on his property,” said George Purefoy, City Manager. “In 2002, our City Council worked to get the number reduced by 50-percent and secure the right-of-way we needed to build several major roads through our city, specifically Main, Coit, Eldorado and Independence.”
Purefoy added, “The section of the ranch to be developed by Landon Homes had the potential for 5,218 apartments. So, it’s very significant that Landon is willing to reduce multi-family to 2,480. Not only that, the developer plans to build a higher quality product and provide a minimum 25-percent open space.”
Besides eliminating 2,738 potential apartments on the property, the proposed development agreement provides other benefits to the city of Frisco.
The agreement calls for Landon Homes to contribute $1 million in cash (plus park fees) to the City of Frisco to develop two neighborhood parks, each about 7.2 acres for total 14+acres. It also clears a path to extend the city’s hike and bike trail system from Main Street to Eldorado Parkway. This trail will be part of the Six City Hike and Bike Trail, allowing users to eventually be able to travel to White Rock Lake in Dallas.
The developer will install a major sewer line from Preston Road to the property and pay associated water and sewer impact fees. The agreement will provide for all the right-of-way acquired for the eventual construction of all six lanes of Hillcrest Road, from Eldorado Parkway to Main Street. Finally, the 2,480 apartments planned are in two separate projects.
The larger apartment development of 2,300 units will be developed in an urban style look and construction is proposed for four phases over the next 10 years. The second apartment development will be 180 single-story units. In 2018, the city of Frisco paid $61 million to Brinkmann (Ranch) to purchase 390 acres of land located at the southwest corner of Panther Creek Parkway and Preston Road. About 240 acres will be used for athletic fields.
The remaining property will be home to a future branch campus of University of North Texas. UNT is building to serve at least 5,000 students. The city of Frisco provided UNT the land at no cost as part of its public-private partnership. In this case, more than 500 apartment units were eliminated following the land purchase.
