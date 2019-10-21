Prosper house fire

A home in the 2000 block of Harvard Ave. was destroyed by a fire early Monday morning. Fire officials believe the fire was started by a lightning strike.

 Courtesy of OtherRed Photography

Lightning is believed to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a home early Monday morning in Prosper.

Prosper Fire Chief Stuart Blasingame said dispatch received a call around 12:43 a.m. of a house fire in the 2000 block of Harvard Ave.

Blasingame said there were no injuries in the fire, but the house is a total loss.

“There was a lot of lightning when the call came in,” Blasingame said. “At first they weren’t sure if lightning had hit the house, but it turns out it was a direct hit.”

The storm was part of a second wave of storms that swept through North Texas on Sunday night. The first system included storms that sparked at least two confirmed tornadoes in North Texas. 

Blasingame said when firefighters arrived they discovered the roof of a two-story house was fully involved, as well as most of the second floor.

Blasingame said the wind made battling the fire challenging.

“There were wind speeds of 40-45 mph, so this was a wind-driven fire,” Blasingame said. “There wouldn’t have been enough water in the world to stop that.”

Blasingame said the fire was considered under control around 2 a.m.

Fire departments from Celina, Frisco, Little Elm and McKinney assisted in battling the fire.

Blasingame said the fire on Harvard was the only structure fire his department received a call about Sunday night and Monday morning.

