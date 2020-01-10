A downsized version of the adage, attributed to Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu, that a journey of a thousand miles begins with one step certainly applies to the 2020 Mayor’s Fitness Challenge.
With that first step, officially starting on Jan. 15, Challenge participants can begin notching miles by walking, jogging, running or biking, toward meeting either the Challenge’s goals or by surpassing the minimums and meeting their own personal stretch goals. Official tracking ends at midnight on April 15.
As before, Prosper residents who complete and submit a tracking sheet by the deadline, April 20, and who complete a minimum of 100 miles afoot, or 500 miles riding self-propelled, will be recognized at a Town Council meeting, receive a complimentary T-shirt, and have a chance at winning a Fitbit watch.
“If one of your New Year’s Resolutions was to get in shape, this year’s challenge is a tremendous way to start. There are few things more important than good health,” Mayor Ray Smith said. “I encourage residents to form walking, jogging, running, or biking groups. That way, we can hold each other accountable. I’ll be logging my miles, and I hope to see my neighbors and friends doing the same thing.”
Online registration is now open at prosperparksandrec.org. There are two ways to keep track of miles, electronically or on paper. A fillable tracking sheet can be downloaded from the website to participants’ computers or mobile devices and miles can be posted electronically. Or, the tracking sheet can be printed for logging miles manually. Paper copies of the tracking sheet can be obtained at either Town Hall, 250 W. First Street or at Parks and Recreation, 409 E. First St.
“The Parks and Recreation Department challenges everyone to get outside and enjoy a Prosper park during the Challenge,” said Dudley Raymond, director of Parks and Recreation. “The hike and bike trails in town are ready and waiting for you!”
Updates on the Mayor’s Fitness Challenge will be placed on the town of Prosper Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Participants are encouraged to share adventures on their social media accounts. Details and more information can be obtained by calling 972-569-1160 or by contacting Trevor Helton at trevor_helton@prospertx.gov.
