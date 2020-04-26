Protesters gathered on the Frisco City Hall lawn Saturday to rally against continued orders that keep businesses closed.

Holding signs with messages like "Every job is essential" and "I want my freedom back," residents of all walks of life spoke against Gov. Greg Abbott and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, who reopened her salon on Friday, was sent a cease and desist letter from Jenkins' office, which she tore up during the protest.

The Frisco City Council will have a special called meeting Monday to discuss further declaration amendments following a press conference from Abbott, where he is expected to detail steps for reopening.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments