Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County (BGCCC) announced Monday that the executive committee on behalf of the board of directors has unanimously named Marianne Radley as the next chief executive officer effective Tuesday.
Richard Riccardi, president of the Board of Directors of the BGCCC, said, “I am pleased to welcome Marianne Radley as the new CEO for Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County. Marianne is the right leader for our Club in these unprecedented times. Her talent, experience and passion for serving youth will create lasting impact for the children who need us most.”
Radley is a compassionate and fearless leader with over 25 years of experience leading global brands and working for Fortune 500 companies, a press release stated. Radley previously held the role as chief brand officer for Pizza Hut, whose corporate office is based in Plano.
As a member of the company’s executive team, Radley developed and directed transformational brand, marketing and culinary strategies for Pizza Hut’s $6.3 billion-dollar business with 6,500 restaurants across the United States.
Prior to joining Pizza Hut, Radley served as senior vice president of Global Marketing at Monster Beverage Company in Corona, California. As a top female leader of this multi-billion-dollar company, she was responsible for all marketing, sponsorships, and activation efforts, and helped successfully launch Monster Energy drink to 40 new countries over a period of 20 months.
Prior to that, Radley spent 15 years at Anheuser-Busch InBev serving in roles ranging from field sales, sales promotion, new product innovation and brand management. Radley was the first woman to be named Budweiser brand manager in the company’s history and went on to develop key experiential marketing platforms and initiatives for the brand. Radley has received numerous recognitions and awards throughout her career.
Radley has a bachelor of arts degree from Clemson University where she sits on the university’s board of directors at the Erwin Center for Brand Communications. In this role, Radley actively mentors Clemson University students who are pursuing degrees in brand marketing, social and digital marketing, communications and business.
Originally from the Bronx, New York, Radley now calls McKinney home, where she lives with her husband Paul, who is a Boys & Girls Club Alumni from St. Louis, and their four children.
She enjoys spending time frequenting local restaurants and shops and cheering on her kids who play sports for their local high school.
For Radley, the BGCCC opportunity is an honor. “This role as CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County affords me the opportunity to serve the community for a greater purpose,” she said. “Our youth are our most precious resource, and now more than ever, service to this community is critical. I look forward to working closely with the Collin County community and the BGCCC team in partnership as we work to drive positive change and growth for the youth, we are so privileged to serve.”
As CEO, Radley’s responsibilities include leading the organization’s strategic direction, oversight of organizational operations, financials, programming, brand reputation, talent recruitment, resource development, and stakeholder relationships.
The CEO also serves as the organization’s primary ambassador and lead communicator. Radley, in partnership with her team, will oversee the organization’s four locations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.