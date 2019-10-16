Dona Timm, an affiliated Realtor with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s Frisco office, has been recognized by the National Association of Realtors with the distinguished, REALTOR Emeritus Award. The award recognizes real estate agents who have been licensed for 40 years or more and are active members of the Association.
Timm specializes in buyer representation, luxury properties and relocations, throughout Dallas and the Collin County communities. She is a member of several State of Texas commissions and served a five-year appointment on the Texas Grievance and Ethics Commission. Timm also serves as a Collin County Board of Realtors mediator.
According to Timm, “I feel very honored to be recognized with the Emeritus status. Throughout my career, I’ve always been committed to the high-level of standards in leadership and civic responsibilities that the Association supports, and I will continue to uphold these important values.”
“I am so proud of Dona for achieving this momentous acknowledgement. Her ethically-driven professionalism and dedication to her community set an outstanding example for all, and I look forward to celebrating many more of Dona’s achievements to come,” said Terri Macaluso, branch manager of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s Frisco office.
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Dallas is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with 11 offices and approximately 880 affiliated agents serving the communities of Dallas/Fort Worth, according to a press release.
Real estate agents affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage are independent contractor agents and are not employees of the company. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is part of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.
