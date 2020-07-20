Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced three additional Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 45 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The deaths reported Monday are two males over 80 who were a residents of Lewisville and a man in his 40s who was a resident of Frisco.
“Today’s report of three deaths from COVID-19 is tragic,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We sincerely ask you to please keep all of these families in your thoughts and prayers.”
“We cannot emphasize strongly enough the importance to take every precaution possible to keep you and your families safe – wearing masks, physically distancing, and washing hands frequently.”
DCPH is also announcing 130 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 5,098 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 111 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 2,847.
To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:
* Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
* Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
* Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
* Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results
For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.
