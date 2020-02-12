Frisco resident Sai Krishna has launched his campaign for Frisco City Council, Place 6. Election Day is May 2.
Below is a press release submitted by the Krishna campaign:
“I have worked my entire life to build a career and family, and I want to ensure future generations can do the same in a safe community,” Krishna said.
As an immigrant who has found a life in Texas, Krishna understands the benefits of hard work and strong principles and can speak to the true value of the American Dream. He wants to protect our community's values while also ushering us into the future.
“I am passionate about education, about creating opportunity for future generations,” Krishna continued. “And most of all, I am passionate about doing what it takes to get the job done.”
Krishna is qualified to lead. has over a decade experience in the medical field, with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and a Master's degree in business administration.
Krishna has experience we can trust. He has worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield in case management, helping the organization run more efficiently by identifying and executing opportunities to save costs. Prior to that, he worked in a hospital setting as a registered nurse and at Cigna Health and Wellness Telephonic Coach, getting firsthand experience in the value of helping others.
Krishna shares our values. Sai Krishna is a dependable public servant, proud American citizen, and dedicated family man who has found a home here in Frisco. He and his wife, Poornimasri, have been married for 14 years and are the proud parents of two children, both attending schools within Frisco Independent School District.
To learn more visit, votesaikrishna.com.
