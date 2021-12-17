Seven students have been arrested in connection to related threats against Frisco ISD schools, and more arrests could be on the way.
Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said in a Friday statement shared through social media that Frisco officers responded to and investigated threats to school campuses across Frisco ISD in the past week.
“As a result, we arrested seven students and our ongoing investigations may lead to more arrests in the future,” Shilson stated.
Among the response was cooperation with the Frisco Fire Department, Plano Bomb Unit and federal law enforcement.
“Among the arrests were middle school students who are learning a painful lesson at too young of age,” Shilson stated.
The announcement comes after the Lone Star High School campus was closed for two days after Frisco ISD received word of threats against the school. The first threat came in the form of a social media post on Dec. 10 while the second came in the form of an email the evening of Dec. 12. As a result, classes were canceled Monday as police swept the building and the campus continued to be closed Tuesday. Classes resumed on campus on Wednesday.
“Over the last two days, the Frisco Police Department completed an extensive K9 and officer sweep of the Lone Star campus and did not find anything that posed a threat or was suspicious,” Lone Star Principal Keith Tolleson said in a Tuesday afternoon email to parents, staff and students. “Additionally, no person has entered the building without being monitored by Frisco ISD security and Frisco PD since Monday morning.”
Tolleson said there would be increased police presence on the campus for the remainder of the week. In addition, backpacks and large bags would not be allowed and students should only carry essential items. In addition, student hall passes would be limited to “essential business only.” School staff would also monitor hallways as well as exit and entry points. The measures came out of an abundance of caution, Tolleson said.
“Our department will exhaust all means necessary to ensure the safety of the students, faculty and staff,” the Frisco Police Department said in a written statement on Monday. “We are working diligently with Frisco ISD and other partners to investigate these threats and find those responsible.”
The department declined to provide further comment on Wednesday.
“With the Lone Star High School threat, Frisco ISD joins an unfortunate list of districts in the area, state and nation grappling with social media threats in the past couple of weeks,” Frisco ISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip said in a Monday letter to high school and middle school parents. “Frisco ISD and the Frisco Police Department are thankful for the cooperation of federal authorities who are actively working on the investigation.”
Waldrip said students or parents with additional information on the Lone Star High School threat can contact 972-292-6010 or 911. They can also send anonymous tips by texting “FriscoPD” and the tip information to 847411.
Families can report concerns anonymously to the campus 24 hours a day through STOPit.
Waldrip said the investigation is ongoing and that neither the district nor Frisco police can speak to the details of the threats.
“Please remind your students that while they may be ‘joking’ about having a weapon or threatening harm to a school campus, the punishment by law is at minimum a Class-A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and up to a year in jail,” Waldrip stated. “The punishment can be as severe as a third-degree felony, punishable by up to $10,000 and two to 10 years in prison. Frisco ISD supports the full prosecution of any individual that threatens harm to our students, staff and campuses.”
Shilson’s Friday statement included a reminder to parents and students that threats would be taken seriously and that there are criminal consequences for threats to schools and school staff.
“This is not a game or contest for more likes or followers--school threats and threats to school staff are criminal,” Shilson stated. “These criminal consequences are a price that we all pay.”
Shilson called on students to convey to classmates that threats are not “funny or cool,” and to notify school staff or School Resource Officers of threats as soon as possible. He also called on parents to talk with their children about responsible social media use.
“Finally, it’s time for us to have conversations about the responsibility social media platforms should have when it comes to allowing people (especially youth) the ability to create anonymous accounts to spread fear and commit crimes.”
