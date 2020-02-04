Service Above Self Jon Skaehill

Pictured are, from left, Deputy Chief Jason Jenkins, Sgt. Jon Skaehill, award recipient, and Will Russell, club president-elect.

 Courtesy of Will Russell

“Service Above Self.”  To Rotarians, this is a motto to live by.  But to the men and women serving Frisco in our police and fire departments, it is a way of life. 

Sgt. Jon Skaehill of the Frisco Police Department has been honored with the Rotary Club of Frisco’s 1st Responders “Service Above Self” Award.

A veteran of nearly 29 years of law enforcement experience, Skaehill is one of the most respected and valued members of the Frisco Police Department. Throughout his career he has exemplified professionalism and service to the citizens of the cities he has served.

Skaehill was born in Pennsylvania and graduated from Mansfield University with a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice administration. In 1991 he moved to Texas and joined the Richardson Police Department where he served almost 14 years, rising to the rank of sergeant. He served as a patrol supervisor and was a SWAT team leader.

In 2005 Skaehill joined the Frisco Police Department. During his time with the department he has served in many capacities, always ready to meet whatever task he was assigned.

Skaehill has been a field training officer, honor guard member and patrol corporal. He became a valued member of the Special Operations Unit as soon as he was eligible to try out for the team and has risen to assistant team leader. Skaehill served as a school resources officer sergeant for five years and is currently a day shift patrol sergeant.

“Jon’s knowledge and experience are invaluable, and he can always be counted on to approach each situation with the goal of resolving it to achieve the best possible outcomes for all involved,” a press release stated. “Jon’s leadership and standing among his peers and fellow officers was recognized when he was tasked with helping create the curriculum for the department’s Bridging the Gap training program. The focus of the program is to raise awareness, for FPD employees, of the diverse populations that make up the residents and visitors to Frisco, so that as a department, we can better serve them. Jon has been instrumental in creating, updating, and presenting this training to all members of the department.”

In addition, he created a critical incident response training that is geared toward helping new supervisors better understand their roles and responsibilities at high risk scenes.

Deputy Chief Jason Jenkins assisted with the award presentation.  

“Sgt. Jon Skaehill is one of the most respected and experienced supervisors at the Frisco Police Department,” he said. “Jon has been instrumental in leading a group of employees who are tasked with training every FPD employee in Bridging the Gap, which helps us to understand how we can better serve our growing diverse population.”

Jon and his wife, Ann, will be celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary in March and they are the proud parents of a 16-year-old son.

The Rotary Club of Frisco meets at noon on Thursday's at the Crest Infiniti event center on State Highway 121.  All are welcome to visit and learn more about serving your community both locally and globally.

 

 

 

