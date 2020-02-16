Jeff Cheney will serve a second term as Frisco's mayor as he drew no challengers for the May 2 election.
But 10 other candidates will be vying for two seats on the City Council.
The deadline for candidates to file for a place on the ballot was last Friday.
The candidates for Place 5 are Ram Majji, a vice president of sales, Hava Johnston (realtor), Dan Stricklin (national sales manager), Rob Cox (software sales), Josh Meek (entrepreneur), Laura Rummel (management) and Ruan Meintjes (student/real estate). Tim Nelson occupies Place 5 but has reached his term limit.
In Place 6, incumbent Brian Livingston (commercial banker) will face Sai Krishna (registered nurse and insurance agent) and Sadaf Haq (business development).
City Council seats in Frisco are for three-year terms.
In Frisco ISD, Sean Heatley, Muni Janagarajan, Dynette A. Davis and Amit Kalra are running for Place 4. The incumbent, Anne McCausland, is not seeking re-election.
Heatley is chief operating officer/owner of Epic Distribution. Janagarajan, who works in information technology. Davis is an educator. Kalra is a physical therapist.
Debbie Gillespie (Place 5), did not draw an opponent.
FISD School Board seats are for three-year terms. Early voting runs April 20-28.
