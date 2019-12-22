Jathin Desan, a high school junior from Independence High School, took second place in the National Society of High School Scholars’ (NSHSS) highly competitive Passion Projects event at its recent Scholar’s Day Atlanta 2019.
Desan competed in the STEAM & Innovation category, which includes medical research/healthcare, where he submitted a project on traumatic brain injury (TBI). By competing in the Passion Project event, Desan was able to showcase his project – and an issue that he is passionate about – before an audience of approximately 1,500 NSHSS members, families, educators and corporate leaders.
Desan’s project focused on Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a significant cause of death in the United States and is one of the prime causes of disability. Desan chose this project because in his community, many roofing companies lose employees who fall and lose their lives due to a lack of proper facilities for CT scans or MRI for clearing brain bleeding. His specific goal is to create a model and make an impact to help construction companies have regular checks on their employees using these trained models.
NSHSS is the premier international honors and scholarship program co-founded by Claus Nobel, the great nephew of Alfred Nobel, and James Lewis. NSHSS offers a lifetime of benefits, pairing the highest performing students worldwide with high school and college scholarships, events, connections, internships, and career opportunities that begin in high school and carry on through college and careers. For more information, visit nshss.org/.
