Telehealth

 Courtesy of Children's Health

Frisco ISD is moving forward with a more convenient way for students to receive the health care they need.

Todd Fouche, deputy superintendent for business and operations, told the FISD Board of Trustees on Monday that the district plans to begin piloting its telehealth program this spring. The program is in partnership with Children's Health.

Fouche said the first schools to use the program will be Christie, Rogers, Shawnee Trail and Taylor elementary schools, as well as Staley Middle School, the Student Opportunity Center and Lone Star High School.

With parent permission the school nurse can use video technology to connect the student with a doctor or nurse practitioner at Children’s Health.

“So the student can be diagnosed and prescriptions can be sent to the pharmacy even before the student leaves the school,” Fouche said.

He said the district expects to eventually have the service at all of the campuses. Children’s Health provides the equipment to the district.

In addition, Fouche updated the board on requirements for the Stop the Bleed program.

Fouche said House Bill 496 required all campuses to have Stop the Bleed kits, but he said the district already had them at its campuses following the Sandy Hook Elementary shootings.

Fouche said the district did, however, add chest seals and bleeding control badges as a result of the new law.

Fouche also said every nurse in the district have been trained multiple times on Stop the Bleed and were certified by the Frisco Fire Department in October. Those who are certified can train and certify others, the district stated.

Full-day pre-kindergarten

The board approved an exemption for full-day pre-kindergarten.

As part of House Bill 3, which passed during the 2019 Texas Legislature, districts are required to offer full-day pre-K for eligible 4-year-olds.

Districts can apply for a waiver of one, two or three years. A requirement for the exemption is to seek private or public partnerships for full-day pre-K.

Last month the board called for proposals for partnerships. But Melissa Ellis, assistant director of early childhood, said the district did not receive any proposals.

Wes Cunningham, chief academic officer, said the district plans to begin offering full-day pre-K to eligible students in the 2020-21 school year.

Voting system

The board adopted the ExpressVote Universal Voting System for early voting in-person, early voting by mail, Election Day voting and provisional voting.

Officials said the change was necessary since Collin County changed to the system in January and FISD has voting locations in Collin County. Beginning in the spring any entity that contracts with Collin County will be required to adopt the new system.

“I spoke with the elections administrator for Collin County, and he said it was very well received. They got excellent feedback,” said Michele Crutcher, assistant to the superintendent and Board of Trustees. “It is more labor intensive, there’s more machinery involved and more of a paper cost associated with it. But overall it was excellent feedback they received.”

