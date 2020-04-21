The Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust have announced the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint program that provides exemplary student artists in eighth through 11th grades with grants to pursue advanced study in their artistic discipline, including visual arts, literary arts, music, theater, dance, musical theater, folk arts, media arts and other.
Among those are Frisco students Ava Arbuckle, a ninth-grader at iUniversity Preparatory School, and Kali Kleiman, an 11th-grader at iUniversity Preparatory School. Both participate in dance and ballet.
Arbuckle is a founding member of Elite Classical Coaching, where she trains in Frisco. She has received the Best Young Talent and Artistry Award presented by the Rudolf Nureyev Foundation. She is a two-time Youth America Grand Prix Award winner and won the Silver Medal at the YAGP 2019 Finals, performing at the Koch Theater in New York City.
Kleiman is a first-year student at the School of American Ballet, the official school of the New York City Ballet. Kali was a 2019 National Young Masters Winner and has received many awards from prestigious international ballet completions.
All together there were 15 students selected who represent the 10th class of Texas Young Masters and 11 Texas cities. Every biennium since 2002, the TCA and Texas Cultural Trust have awarded more than $1 million to 169 young Texans.
“The Young Masters grant program was created as a way to recognize and support young people pursuing the dream of becoming prominent Texan artists of the next generation,” said TCA Executive Director Gary Gibbs. “Young artists earn the Young Masters title through their outstanding artistic ability, talent, and dedication to developing their knowledge in their chosen discipline. We congratulate them on their accomplishments.”
These students are Texas’ most talented young artists and will receive the esteemed “Young Master” title and will be awarded scholastic grants of $10,000, disbursed over two years to advance their artistic study.
An online celebration can be found here.
