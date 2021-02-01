President's Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) is the nation's premier volunteer awards program, encouraging residents to live a life of service through presidential gratitude and national recognition. Earning this prestigious award is a great honor and is designed to provide a powerful message encouraging others to take action.
Eleven young members of American Heritage Girls Troop (AHG) TX3170, based in Frisco, earned the President's Volunteer Service Award for the past year and were awarded their certificates at a ceremony last week at Frisco Bible Church. Total service hours for these girls equaled over 695 hours in a one-year period, with three of the girls earning the Gold level, five girls earning the silver level and three girls earning the bronze level.
AHG Troop TX3170 meets on the campus of Frisco Bible Church. The troop is in its third year and has 63 active young ladies who stay busy earning badges, going camping, and serving their community in a variety of ways, including making meals for the hungry, greeting voters at polling stations, gathering supplies for police appreciation bags, writing uplifting messages on sidewalks and parks and participating in Wreaths Across America.
The PVSA recognizes United States citizens who achieved the required amount of hours of service over a 12-month period. The award a signed letter from President Donald Trump along with a framed certificate and a pin for the girls to wear on their uniforms.
American Heritage Girls is a Christ-centered character and leadership development program for girls 5 to includes 18 years of age. AHG is dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country.
