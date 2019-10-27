Suicide prevention
The Collin County Suicide Prevention Coalition will host two one-hour informational meetings on Nov. 7 in the Cottonwood Creek Church chapel, 1015 Sam Rayburn Tollway in Allen.

State Rep. Scott Sanford will welcome attendees, followed by the SAVE prevention video.

Speaker Bettie Beckworth, HHSC program director for Veteran Services, will speak on suicide prevention across the state. Collin County Suicide Prevention Coalition President John Hoelzel will wrap up the sessions with a question and answer session and opportunities to receive information or get involved.

