United States Congressman Van Taylor (TX-03) Tuesday announced the 12 recipients of the 2019 Congressional Veteran Commendation.
The veterans, being recognized for their wartime sacrifices and peacetime community involvement, will be honored at a special award ceremony from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 at Collin College, Spring Creek Campus John Anthony Theatre, 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano..
"As a Marine, recognizing the countless sacrifices made by our nation's veterans is one of my most revered duties," Taylor said. “After learning about their military service and momentous contributions to their communities, I cannot wait to honor these 12 American heroes."
Joining Congressman Taylor to celebrate the recipients' achievements, John Wayne Walding, a twelve year Army veteran who lost his leg during the Battle of Shok Valley, yet continued to fight for hours, will share his incredible story of perseverance, sacrifice, and overcoming adversity.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, those interested in attending should call Congressman Taylor's Collin County office at 972-202-4150.
Recipients of Congressman Van Taylor's
2019 Congressional Veteran Commendation
Recipient Hometown Service
Barry L. Brown McKinney Captain, Navy
Douglas Chapman McKinney Sergeant, Marine Corps
Steven Deffibaugh Princeton Corporal, Marine Corps
Ronnie “RD” Foster Anna Corporal, Marine Corps
Eric Hall Frisco Specialist, Army
Paul Huff McKinney Specialist, Army
Pat Miner Plano Technical Sergeant, Air Force
James Nichols Princeton Sergeant, Air Force
Fletcher Sharp Plano Technical Sergeant, Air Force
Jim Skinner Melissa Staff Sergeant, Air Force
Barnett Walker Prosper Senior Master Sergeant, Air Force
Kenneth Yelle McKinney Hospital Corpsman, Navy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.