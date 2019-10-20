Congressional Veteran Commendation

United States Congressman Van Taylor (TX-03) Tuesday announced the 12 recipients of the 2019 Congressional Veteran Commendation.

The veterans, being recognized for their wartime sacrifices and peacetime community involvement, will be honored at a special award ceremony from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 at Collin College, Spring Creek Campus John Anthony Theatre, 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano.

"As a Marine, recognizing the countless sacrifices made by our nation's veterans is one of my most revered duties," Taylor said. “After learning about their military service and momentous contributions to their communities, I cannot wait to honor these 12 American heroes." 

Joining Congressman Taylor to celebrate the recipients' achievements, John Wayne Walding, a twelve year Army veteran who lost his leg during the Battle of Shok Valley, yet continued to fight for hours, will share his incredible story of perseverance, sacrifice, and overcoming adversity.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, those interested in attending should call Congressman Taylor's Collin County office at 972-202-4150.

Recipients of Congressman Van Taylor's

2019 Congressional Veteran Commendation

Recipient                          Hometown           Service

Barry L. Brown                McKinney            Captain, Navy

Douglas Chapman            McKinney            Sergeant, Marine Corps

Steven Deffibaugh           Princeton              Corporal, Marine Corps

Ronnie “RD” Foster         Anna                    Corporal, Marine Corps

Eric Hall                           Frisco                   Specialist, Army

Paul Huff                         McKinney            Specialist, Army

Pat Miner                          Plano                    Technical Sergeant, Air Force

James Nichols                  Princeton              Sergeant, Air Force

Fletcher Sharp                  Plano                    Technical Sergeant, Air Force

Jim Skinner                      Melissa                 Staff Sergeant, Air Force

Barnett Walker                 Prosper                 Senior Master Sergeant, Air Force

Kenneth Yelle                  McKinney            Hospital Corpsman, Navy

