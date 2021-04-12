Texas Health Resources has advanced to No. 7 on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list, up from No. 15 last year. The organization is ranked as the top employer in Texas and is the highest ranked health system in the nation. This is the seventh consecutive year Texas Health has been recognized as one of the Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For.
“In a year when healthcare has undeniably been a challenging industry to work in, it is remarkable that Texas Health ranks so high on this list that includes companies from all industries,” said Barclay Berdan, FACHE, Texas Health’s chief executive officer. “The resilience, personal sacrifice, compassion and dedication of our team members in the midst of COVID-19 has helped make Texas Health one of the best companies to work for in the United States.”
Fortune partners with Great Place to Work to conduct the most extensive employee survey in corporate America to identify the top 100. The ranking is based on feedback from more than half a million employees nationwide on issues including how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crisis; employees’ physical, emotional and financial health; and the company’s broader community impact. The full list will be featured in Fortune’s April/May issue, which hits newsstands today.
Berdan credits Texas Health’s employees and commitment to a culture of excellence for the organization’s high ranking on the list.
“Through strong leadership, a commitment to listening to employees, clear communication, consistent recognition, excellent training and comprehensive benefits, and an inclusive environment, Texas Health continues to be a great place to work,” he said.
