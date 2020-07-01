Texas Health Resources’ Social Purpose Report released Wednesday shows the nonprofit system plays a vital role in North Texas, continuing to develop critical strategies and programs to remove healthcare barriers for consumers and fulfill its Mission to improve the health of the people in the communities it serves.
“Texas Health wants to meet consumers where they are and help them live their best lives,” said CEO Barclay Berdan, FACHE. “We are expanding our products and services to provide health, well-being and preventive care in settings that are convenient for consumers.”
This is the eighth year Texas Health has transparently reported the nonprofit system’s work to deliver reliable, convenient, personalized services to North Texas consumers. This year’s report has special meaning, given social unrest about racial injustice and the COVID-19 pandemic, Berdan said.
“We are living in unprecedented times,” he said. “Day after day, our caregivers provide treatment for those we serve, from all walks of life, and work tirelessly to design processes to keep each other safe. We have heard countless stories from families and patients impacted by COVID-19 about how we not only cared about their clinical needs but also cared for the whole person – body, mind and spirit.”
Guided by the Global Reporting Initiative, Texas Health is one of a few health organizations in the nation to disclose how it stewards its financial and natural resources, improves the consumer experience, optimizes its care environment and workplace and improves the health of local communities.
Highlights and data can be found in the 2019 Performance Summary. Here are key accomplishments:
- Provided nearly $877 million or $2.4 million a day in charity care and community benefit.
- Awarded $5.2 million in Texas Health Community Impact grants to help address social determinants of health and launching new programs for seniors living in isolation and youth experiencing behavioral health issues from trauma.
- Launched Hospital2Home, a free service that connects Emergency Department patients to a doctor for seven days to discuss questions, concerns and follow-up care.
- Enabled consumers to choose their payment plans and terms and consolidate invoices for services performed at wholly owned locations to help alleviate the stress and burden of paying for care.
- Assessed the most prevalent health issues in North Texas and implemented strategies to drive sustainable community health improvement.
- Opened Texas Health Frisco and are expanding facilities that provide health and well-being services in Allen, Denton, Frisco, Fort Worth, Mansfield and North Fort Worth.
- Receiving continued recognition by Great Place to Work and Fortune for being among the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Diversity and Best Workplaces for Millennials.
“Texas Health continues to invest in resources, services and sustainable business practices that enable us to improve community health, deliver highly reliable care and optimize the consumer experience,” said David Tesmer, Texas Health’s chief community and public policy officer. “Our commitment to excellence and transparency is essential to our long-term success.”
