Coronavirus
Courtesy of DSHS

A 61-year-old Frisco man, with no reported travel, is one of four new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday night by Collin County.

None of the four new cases have no underlying health conditions and are isolating at home.  

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Frisco to 11, including cases from both Collin and Denton counties.

For more information about Frisco’s response, go to FriscoTexas.gov/coronavirus

