A 61-year-old Frisco man, with no reported travel, is one of four new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday night by Collin County.
None of the four new cases have no underlying health conditions and are isolating at home.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Frisco to 11, including cases from both Collin and Denton counties.
For more information about Frisco’s response, go to FriscoTexas.gov/coronavirus
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.