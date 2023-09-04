Will Odom came to Frisco from New Orleans in 2005 and soon became involved in the community. Today, he serves as vice chair of the Frisco Arts Foundation. Odom is also the founder and CEO of The Next Dimension Marketing and Management, LLC.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I moved from New Orleans to Frisco in 2005. I met my lovely wife LaShone in Frisco 2010, and two years later we tied the knot. As a recording artists manager and project manager, I was looking to connect with other entertainment and arts lovers in the city. I joined the Frisco Chamber of Commerce in 2010 and started meeting and networking with people who cared about music, sports and arts.
In 2021, I was recognized during Black History Month as being the first African-American male to serve on the board of directors for the Frisco Arts Foundation since it was formed in 1996.
I am the CEO of The Next Dimension Marketing & Management, LLC. Our mission is to serve as the ultimate project management, marketing consultant, recording artists consultant and emerging entrepreneurs. I also serve on the following boards: Marketing Director of Moss Point Visionary Circle based in Moss Point, Mississippi, Marketing Director for Jeremiah’s Voice non-profit organization, and Miscarriage Matters, Inc., based in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
What brought you to Frisco?
During the fall of 1997 while living in New Orleans, I used to buy a Dallas newspaper every Saturday just to look through the wanted section. I swear there were always roughly at least 30 pages of open positions in multiple markets. One year later I decided to transition to Dallas, Texas after the recruiting company where I was employed closed the business. I moved to North Dallas in October 1998, and in August 2005 I was hired to work for a telecom company which is based in Frisco. After driving from North Dallas to Frisco five days a week for six months, I fell in love with the various restaurants, the growth potential for the city. I went home and prayed about moving to Frisco, and I received the answer I needed to make the transition, and the rest of this story is still being written.
How did you come to be a part of the Frisco Arts Foundation?
In January 2017, I attended the Frisco Chamber of Commerce Gala and heard this young lady playing the violin as the event opener. Her skill level and sound captivated the audience, and because of professionalism I wanted to book her to perform at the annual Dallas Bar Associated ML. King Jr. Luncheon. Her name is Tammy Meinershagen. We scheduled a one-on-one meeting two days later to discuss the vision she had regarding the Frisco Arts Foundation. I decided to join the organization as a volunteer and help build the arts in our beloved city.
In 2018 the organization won the Spirit of Collaboration Awards, 2018 Best of Business in Frisco, and 2018 Non-profit of the Year award, and I received the Volunteer of the Year award for 2019.
What has been your favorite moment with the foundation so far?
My favorite moment was when we created our first few signature programs such as Ladies Who Launch, SmART Men and Frisco Arts 5K Walk & Run. These events allowed us the opportunity to increase the organization membership by 500 percent in the first nine months. Our goal was to host new and exciting events for the community while encouraging our youth to reach for their destiny no matter the circumstances. We are better together than we are apart!
What are your hopes for the future of the Foundation?
Art clearly has a future that will continue to integrate new technology and help champion the arts in Frisco. My hope is that the foundation will enhance the performance arts center and stay on the creative edge while continuing to advocate, educate and increase grant funding for other non-profit organizations.
What led you to found The Next Dimension Marketing and Management, and what are your hopes for the future of the company?
Since 2002 TND marketing has been on the cutting edge of project management, stage production management and artist management consulting. I developed an interest in entertainment at the age of 12, and my passion grew when I attended Dillard University in 1987.
I noticed while managing a few recording artists in the rap and R&B world, the industry had a laser focus on providing an experience for the fans, but the artists were missing critical details in the execution phase concerning their projects, deadlines and careers. My goal is to help educate, advocate and bring back integrity along with transparency into the entertainment industry.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my spare time, I like to play golf, smoke an Aladino Cigar and pair it with a great cognac, travel and networking.
Where in Frisco is your favorite place to spend time, and why?
Well, that is a loaded question because I have a huge list of favorite places where I enjoy spending time with family and friends. Here is my condensed list:
- My Kitchen (Smile)
- La Hacienda Ranch
- Hutchins BBQ
- Rockin Taco Bar
- Tommy Bahama
- Industrial Cigar Co.
- Frisco Arts Foundation
As you can tell from the list I love food, cigars and our arts foundation because of the joy it brings to my stomach, palate, eyes and heart. That’s my why!
What is a normal day like for you?
I typically start my day in prayer early in the morning and then jump right into working a full-time job as a project manager in the telecommunication industry. After work, I swivel chair and work on continuing to advocate for the arts community and simultaneously answer emails for The Next Dimension Marketing clients in creating a phenomenal event experience. This process takes place five to six days a week, which ties to my passion.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I'm both! I get up early and stay up late due to my drive to succeed.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
I have two theme songs and one optional.
- M-F: "In the Air Tonight" by Phil Collins
- Sat – Sun: "Promises" by Maverick City Music
- Option: "Lord Give Me a Sign" by DMX
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want to leave a legacy of faith, integrity, determination and show that it’s better to be a blessing by serving others that need a helping hand to reach their full potential. Quitting is not an option when you are moving towards purpose and destiny.
In closing, I will continue to share my heart, which is tucked into the reality of my spirit and anchored in truth.
