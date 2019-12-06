Ring in the holiday season with three city of Frisco holiday events including Merry Main Street presented by Texas Health Hospital Frisco all on Saturday.
Start your day at Breakfast with Santa presented by Texas Health Hospital Frisco. Join Santa, Frosty and Rudolph for breakfast, crafts and holiday cheer at the Senior Center at Frisco Square, 6670 Moore St. Tickets are still available for the 8 a.m. time slot, only, and must be pre-purchased online for all attending children and adults.
Race through Frisco Square, 6101 Frisco Square Blvd. during the Frosty 5K & Merry Mile presented by Texas Health Hospital Frisco starting at 8:30 a.m. Online registration ends today. Race day registration is welcome beginning at 7:30 a.m. but a $5 late fee will apply. Runners who completed the Hotter ‘N Firecrackers 5K in July qualify for the Fire & Ice Challenge medal by finishing the Frosty 5K.
Finish the day of family fun at Merry Main Street presented by Texas Health Hospital Frisco from 4-8 p.m. in Simpson Plaza at Frisco Square. Santa Claus will make his way there accompanied by longhorns during the opening parade at 4 p.m.
“Santa tells us Rudolph and the rest his reindeer are taking the night off to rest up for their worldwide journey later this month so we’ll be welcoming Santa, Texas style,” said Shannon Keleher, director of Parks and Recreation. “Our special events team is working around the clock like Santa’s elves to bring you all sorts of ways to play as you start your holiday season.”
This free, holiday tradition features the annual tree lighting at 6 p.m.; three stages featuring live music provided by elementary school choirs; carriage rides; a holiday gift market; and dancing lights synchronized to music throughout Frisco Square.
The Kids Holiday Store allows kids 3-2 years old to shop for two gifts for moms or dads with help from volunteer ‘Santa’s Helpers’. Tickets are $12 per child. Purchase online and reserve a shopping time slot. Proceeds help underwrite Merry Main Street.
The store shelves are stocked with donated items, courtesy of Frisco businesses and sponsors.
“We’re excited to be the city’s first presenting sponsor of Merry Main Street, Frosty 5K and Breakfast with Santa,” said Brett Lee, president of Texas Health Hospital Frisco. “We invite you to join us again for our Grand Opening Holiday Extravaganza on Dec. 14 beginning at 2 p.m. Texas Health Hospital Frisco is just north of Eldorado Parkway, west of the Dallas Parkway. Bring the entire family to enjoy a snow hill and slide, adopt a Teddy bear, see cooking demonstrations by local chefs or visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. We’ll also be offering free health screenings, CPR demonstrations and hospital tours. We’re excited to host this family friendly event to showcase our new Texas Health Hospital Frisco.”
