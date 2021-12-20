Three candidates will compete for the Place 5 spot on the Frisco City Council in a January election.

The filing period for Frisco’s special election ended at 5 p.m. Monday, and three people have signed up to run for the spot: Laura Rummel, Sai Krishna and Tracie Shipman.

The special election, triggered by a Nov. 26 resignation by current Place 5 Councilman Dan Stricklin as he runs for a County-level seat, is slated to take place on Jan. 29.

Early voting begins Jan. 12 and ends on Jan. 25.

City documents indicate the election will cost an estimated $220,357.97 with $162,305.74 in connection with Collin County and $58,052.23 in connection with Denton County.

Whoever wins the Jan. 29 election will complete the rest of the term of office, which expires May 2023.